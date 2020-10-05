IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Head to Head Record

This is how both the teams stack up ahead of tonight's clash at the Dubai International Stadium.

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on Monday, 5th of October. Both teams would be looking for a win to give them early ascendancy in the tournament – a victory will take either team to the top of the points table.

Overall Head-to-Head: (23 matches- DC 8 | RCB 14)

RCB has dominated the rivalry with DC having won 14 of their 23 encounters. One of their matches – in 2015 in Bengaluru - was abandoned due to rain.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

RCB has also dominated the recent rivalry having beaten DC in three of their previous 5 matches. However, DC won both the matches in 2019.

Last 5 matches:

DC won by 16 runs

DC won by 4 wickets

RCB won by 5 wickets

RCB won by 6 wickets

RCB won by 10 runs

Last encounter:

Quick fifties from Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer helped DC post 187 for 5 against RCB in Delhi in 2019 – the last time these two teams met each other in the IPL. A solid all-round bowling effort then restricted RCB to 171 for 7 giving Capitals a 16-run victory.

Last meeting in the UAE:

The two teams met in Sharjah in 2014. Varun Aaron and Yuzvendra Chahal restricted the Daredevils to 145 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs. A solid 49 from Virat Kohli and a quick fifty from Yuvraj Singh helped RCB to an 8 wicket win with over three overs to spare.

Leading run-getters:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (825) & AB de Villiers (430)

Highest Score in an innings:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle (128*)

Delhi Capitals: Quinton de Kock (108)

Most Wickets:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuzvendra Chahal (14)

Delhi Capitals: Amit Mishra (9)

Best Bowling Figures:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Jaydev Unadkat (5/25)

Delhi Capitals: Kagiso Rabada (4/21)

Highest Innings Total:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 215/1

Delhi Capitals: 194/9