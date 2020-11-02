IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Key Battles

Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 2nd of November. Both the teams are tied at 14 points each with 7 wins from 13 matches. The winner will secure a place in the playoffs while the loser will depend on the results of other matches to qualify.

We look at some of the key match-ups which could define the outcome of the match.

1. Virat Kohli (RCB) vs Kagiso Rabada (DC)

This will be the contest of the match - the best batsman across formats in the world against the best fast bowler in the world. Rabada won round 1 getting rid of Kohli in Dubai. It was a very indifferent knock from the RCB skipper - 43 off 39 deliveries chasing a massive 196 and he would be looking to take more initiative in Abu Dhabi. Rabada will bowl with pace and may try and unsettle Kohli with the bouncer. Will Kohli take him on? Will he make room and drive him over extra cover if they face each other within the powerplay? It promises to be an intriguing battle!

2. AB de Villiers (RCB) vs Axar Patel (DC)

This will be the battle of the middle overs - a phase of play RCB has a poor record in the tournament. AB has the fifth-best strike rate in IPL 2020 and is a great player of any kind of spin. Axar is now a T20 veteran and has been brilliant in the tournament - he is the third-most restrictive bowler of IPL 2020. Will AB use his feet against Axar? With the ball moving away this will be a risk but AB is not one to shy away. Or will he employ the slog sweep against the spin? The winner of this battle could well turn out to be on the side of the victorious team.

3. Shikhar Dhawan (DC) vs Washington Sundar (RCB)

Shikhar Dhawan would be raring to go in the big game against RCB after failing to make a contribution in the last three matches. Dhawan is a big-match player and will go on the attack in the powerplay. To counter him, RCB will definitely employ the off-spinner, Washington Sundar who will take the ball away from the left-hander. Dhawan was very circumspect against Sundar scoring just 5 runs off 8 deliveries against him in the powerplay in Dubai. He may want to take a few risks to push the impetus at the start given Shaw's struggle at the other end.