IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10 Interesting Numbers That Define the Rivalry

Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Qualifier 2 in Abu Dhabi on the 8th of November. SRH have the better head to head record and have also beaten DC in both the group stage matches in IPL 2020. They also boast of a better record in the big matches - playoffs and knockouts in the IPL and thus start as favourites on Sunday.

We look at 10 numbers that define the rivalry between the two sides:

35.29%: DC's Win Percentage against SRH in the IPL

It is the second-lowest for DC against any team in the IPL after CSK (34.78%). DC have a poor record against SRH and have lost to them 11 times in 17 matches.

88: Second-Highest Margin of Victory for SRH in the IPL

SRH beat DC by a massive margin of 88 runs in their last encounter in Dubai on the 27th of October, 2020. SRH scored a colossal 219 for 2 and dismissed DC for 131.

219: Highest Team Total in an SRH-DC Encounter

Powered by strong performances from Wriddhiman Saha (87 off 45 deliveries) and David Warner (66 off 34 deliveries), SRH posted 219 for 2 against DC in Dubai. It is the second-highest score by SRH against any team in the IPL and also the highest score in an SRH-DC encounter.

11: The Number of Runs Chased Down By DC in the Last Over in the Only Last Ball Finish with SRH

Chasing SRH's 158 for 7 in Raipur in 2016, DC left themselves 11 to win off the final over to be bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Some good restrictive bowling meant that 6 were needed off the last two deliveries. Karun Nair, DC's player of the match, got one past Warner at mid-off to the boundary and then again beat the diving Australian hammering another one past wide mid-on into the fence. Nair remained unbeaten on a match-winning 83 off just 59 deliveries.

4-17: The Best Bowling Figures in an SRH-DC Encounter

Interestingly, the name on the honours board is of the South African more known for his batting - Jean-Paul Duminy! He opened the bowling for the Daredevils (now Capitals) in Visakhapatnam in 2015 and broke a threatening 50-run opening stand between Warner and Dhawan getting rid of the latter for 18. Duminy then saw the back of Warner in the same over and returned to get the crucial wicket of Ravi Bopara (top-scorer for SRH) and Eoin Morgan in the same over - the 17th of the innings. He returned with 4-17 in 3 overs as SRH, chasing 167, fell short by 4 runs.

2: DC Beat SRH by 2 Wickets in the Eliminator in 2019

Powered by a 21-ball 49 from Rishabh Pant, DC chased down SRH's 162 for 8 in 19.5 overs with two wickets in hand in the Eliminator in Visakhapatnam in 2019. It is the only time the two sides have met in a playoff match in the IPL.

392: Rishabh Pant's Aggregate against SRH

Rishabh Pant has scored 392 runs in 11 innings at an average of 43.55 and strike rate of 148.48 against SRH in the IPL.

128*: Highest Score By Any Batsman against SRH in the IPL

Rishabh Pant hammered an unbeaten 128 off just 63 deliveries against SRH in Delhi in 2018. He hit 15 fours and 7 sixes in an amazing knock which constituted 68.45% of DC's total of 187 for 5. Incredibly, SRH chased down the target with 9 wickets in hand and 7 balls to spare. Interestingly, it was Shikhar Dhawan (who currently plays for DC) who led from the front in the chase for SRH and remained unbeaten on a match-winning 92 off just 50 deliveries - this is the highest score by an SRH batsman against DC in the IPL.

80: Lowest Team Total against SRH in the IPL

Dale Steyn, Thisara Perera and Darren Sammy picked two wickets each as SRH bundled DC for 80 in Hyderabad in 2013 - it remains the lowest team score against SRH in the IPL.

233.33: Highest Strike Rate Innings in a DC-SRH Encounter

Rishabh Pant smashed 49 off just 21 deliveries in the Eliminator in Visakhapatnam in 2019