IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Five Players to Watch Out For

Delhi Capitals (DC) with clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Abu Dhabi on the 29th of September, Tuesday. Although DC have won both their matches in IPL 2020 and SRH is yet to open their account, the latter has a 9-6 head to head advantage.

1. SHIMRON HETMYER (DELHI CAPITALS)

Shimron Hetmyer was the highest run-getter for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) scoring 267 runs in 11 matches.

He does not have much experience in the IPL but gave a glimpse of his batting prowess with a match-winning 75 off just 47 deliveries in a successful chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru in 2019.

2. KAGISO RABADA (DELHI CAPITALS)

Quite simply, amongst the most talented and fearsome fast bowlers in the world today, Kagiso Rabada has already picked 36 wickets in 20 IPL matches. His bowling average of 16.94 and strike rate of 12.72 are both the best in the history of the IPL!

3. RISHABH PANT (DELHI CAPITALS)

Rishabh Pant has scored 1806 runs in 56 matches in the IPL but more significant is the rate at which he has scored – his strike rate of 160.92 is the third-highest in the history of the IPL only after Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

He was in devastating form in the 2018 IPL aggregating 684 runs in 14 matches at a stunning strike rate of 173.6! It was the second-highest aggregate of the season.

4. DAVID WARNER (SUNRISERS HYDERABAD)

David Warner has the highest aggregate for an overseas batsman in the IPL and the fourth-highest overall. His average of 42.77 and strike rate of 142.11 make him one of the most dangerous and sought after batsman in the league’s history.

He was the highest run-getter in the IPL in 2015, 2017 and 2019 – which is a world record!

5. JONNY BAIRSTOW (SUNRISERS HYDERABAD)

Jonny Bairstow has the highest average (min. 500 runs) in the history of the IPL. He has scored 511 runs in 12 matches at an average of 51.1 at a destructive strike rate of 152.08 including one hundred and three fifties in the IPL.