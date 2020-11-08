IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Head to Head Record

DC have just one win from their last six matches while SRH have lost just one of their last six games in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Qualifier 2 in Abu Dhabi on the 8th of November. SRH have beaten DC in both the group stage matches in the tournament and definitely have the edge going into the big encounter on Sunday.

We look at the Overall Head to Head record between the two teams.

Overall Head-to-Head: (17 matches- SRH 11|DC 6)

SRH have dominated the rivalry between the two teams and have a 11-6 head to head record.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

SRH hold the edge in the recent rivalry too having beaten DC three times in the last 5 matches.

Last 5 matches

SRH won by 88 runs

SRH won by 15 runs

DC won by 2 wickets

DC won by 39 runs

SRH won by 5 wickets

Last encounter in IPL 2020:

Wriddiman Saha's 87 off just 45 deliveries and David Warner's 66 off 34 deliveries helped SRH to a massive 219 for 2 in their allotted 20 overs in Dubai. DC were poor in the reply and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They were never in the chase and folded for a paltry 131. Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers returning with magical figures of 3-7 in 4 overs. Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan also chipped in with two wickets each.

First encounter in IPL 2020:

It was the leg spinner from Afghanistan who had played a defining role with the ball in the first match between the two teams in IPL 2020 too. Batting first in Abu Dhabi, SRH, powered by three significant batting performances by their overseas batsmen - David Warner - 45 (33), Jonny Bairstow - 53 (48) and Kane Williamson - 41 (26) - mustered a par 162 for 4. DC were in the hunt but Rashid Khan's brilliant 3-14 in 4 overs in the middle overs helped restrict them 147 for 7 handing SRH a 15-run victory.

Last Meeting in 2019:

Delhi Capitals won by two wickets at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam in Eliminator 1 in 2019. Batting first, Hyderabad scored 162/8 in 20 overs. Only Martin Guptill (36) and Manish Pandey (30) managed to score 30 or more. Keemo Paul was the star with the ball, as he picked up 3 wickets for 32 runs. Delhi chased down the total with one ball to spare. Prithvi Shaw scored 56, while Pant scored 49.

Run Scorers

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (392)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan (393)

Highest Score in an innings

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (128*)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan (92*)

Wicket-Takers

Delhi Capitals: Amit Mishra (8)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rashid Khan (12)

Best Bowling Figures

Delhi Capitals: Jean-Paul Duminy (4/17)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rashid Khan (3/7)

Highest Innings Total:

Delhi Capitals: 189/4

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 219/2