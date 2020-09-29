- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonMatch Ended201/3(20.0) RR 10.05
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Head-to-head Record, Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides
Delhi Capitals (DC) clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Abu Dhabi on the 29th of September, Tuesday. While DC have won both their matches in IPL 2020 and SRH is yet to open their account.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 29, 2020, 4:41 PM IST
In the 11th match of the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. While Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals top the points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad currently sit last without a win.
Sunrisers and Delhi have played some exciting brand of cricket over the years and tonight's game promises to be another such affair. To understand how the two sides have fared against each other, let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics.
Overall Head-to-Head: (15 matches- DC 6 |SRH 9 )
DC and SRH have faced each other 14 times in the IPL so far and the Hyderabad-based team currently leads the head-to-head 9-6.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
In the recent past, Hyderabad holds a slender lead over Delhi, winning three of its past five encounters.
Last 5 matches
DC won by 2 wickets
DC won by 39 runs
SRH won by 5 wickets
SRH won by 10 wickets
SRH won by 7 wickets
Last encounter:
The last time these two teams met, Delhi Capitals won by two wickets at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam in Eliminator 1 in 2019. Batting first, Hyderabad scored 162/8 in 20 overs. With only Martin Guptill (36) and Manish Pandey (30) managing to score 30 runs or more. Keemo Paul was the star with the ball, as he picked up 3 wickets for 32 runs. Prithvi Shaw scored 56, while Pant scored 49, as Delhi chased down the total with one ball to spare.
Last meeting in the UAE:
The two teams met at the Dubai International Stadium in 2014, where Sunrisers Hyderabad (184/1 in 20 overs) beat Delhi Capitals (180/4 in 20 overs) by 4 runs.
Top Performers:
Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.
Leading run-getters
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (337)
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan (393)
Highest Score in an innings
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (128*)
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan (92*)
Most Wickets
Delhi Capitals: Chris Morris (8)
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (11)
Best Bowling Figures
Delhi Capitals: Jean-Paul Duminy (4/17)
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Khaleel Ahmed (3/30)
Highest Innings Total:
Delhi Capitals:189/4
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 191/1
