IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad -- Stoinis' Promotion, Rabada's Form & Other Talking Points

So for the first time Delhi Capitals have made it to the finals of the IPL, after they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs on Sunday. They made a few changes to their batting order, that saw them reap benefits and progress to the summit clash against Mumbai Indians. There were a few other factors too, that worked in Delhi's favor. Cricketnext takes a look at the talking points from the match -

Promotion of Marcus Stoinis to top of the order

Stonis' promotion to the top of the order was long due, and he showed everyone -- why. While Prithvi Shaw was failing to make a mark, Stoinis was excellent right from ball one and took the attack to the bowlers. He scored 38 from 27 deliveries and took pressure off his partner Shikhar Dhawan. The latter too ended with 78 from 50 balls. Stoinis later picked up three wickets too.

Jason Holder & Shabaz Nadeem leak runs

It was a strange outing for SRH bowlers, and Holder and Nadeem -- who had bowled excellently well until now -- conceded 98 runs in just eight overs. That just made the difference when SRH came out for the chase. Holder looked out of sorts strangely, and Nadeem could not contain runs in the middle overs. This propelled DC to 189.

Four drop catches by SRH

SRH is a brilliant fielding team, but had an off day in the office against DC. They couldn't covert three half chances -- Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer and Shreyas Iyer -- and dropped Dhawan. This is where the match was lost. Had any of these chances been converted, the result could certainly have been different.

Kagiso Rabada picks four again

After a wicketless campaign against Mumbai Indians, Rabada struck back with four wickets. With that, he not only helped Delhi qualify for the final, but now is also the Purple cap holder this year, with 29 wickets. He is two wickets ahead of Jasprit Bumrah, who also might have a chance to get the Purple cap.