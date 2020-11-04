IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Will Look to 'Take Advantage' of an Out of Touch Rohit Sharma, Says Dhawan

The MI captain had to sit out for four matches due to a hamstring tear, though he did play MI's last league encounter, he looked edgy against Sunrisers Hyderabad and could score on four runs.

They form a formidable opening partnership while wearing the blue jersey of team India, but ahead of the Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals' opener Shikhar Dhawan has said that they will look to take advantage of an out of touch Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma when the two teams face each other in Dubai on November 5.

"Rohit is a very good player, if he has not played matches for a long while, maybe he is not in good touch. It is about knowing how much confidence he has. Whenever a player returns from injury, there is pressure on him (and) we would look to take advantage of that," Dhawan said in a virtual press conference.

IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE

The MI captain who had to sit out for four matches due to a hamstring tear made his comeback against Sunrisers Hyderabad in this season's league stage match. However, he looked edgy against Sunrisers Hyderabad and could score on four runs.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: 'Separate CBI Enquiry on Rohit Sharma Injury' - Fans Confused As Rohit Sharma Returns to Playing XI; Question BCCI on Australia Tour Ommission

Right from the start, MI have been a strong contender for the title and the Rohit Sharma-led side are clear favourites on Thursday. But Dhawan feels otherwise, "There is nothing like that Mumbai has the upper hand. We are a strong side. We just have to play good cricket in all departments to win the match, we have to be clear in our plans."

"I am keeping myself fresh for the match against Mumbai. I have seen their bowlers enough times, I already know the plans. I am ready to win the game for our team," added Dhawan.

Dhawan also said Ajinkya Rahane brings stability to the side and it gives him the freedom to express himself while opening the batting for his side.

Chasing 153 in their last match against RCB, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane starred with the bat for Delhi as both batsmen played knocks of 54 and 60 respectively. Delhi won the match by six wickets with six balls to spare.

"Yeah, absolutely, Rahane's addition brings stability to the side. In our last match against RCB, he played an amazing knock. With such experience in our side, I can play freely to take the game away from the opposition," said Dhawan.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: Why Yuzvendra Chahal Has Been Successful This IPL, Explains Scott Styris

Dhawan has been in remarkable form in the ongoing IPL season so far, managing to score 525 runs from 14 matches, including two back-to-back centuries.

"I have been scoring 500 runs in IPL since last four years, this edition has been special as I scored two tons and two ducks, I just want to perform consistently and provide great starts to the team, every season I play with good intensity.

"Once you score runs, you take the confidence to the next tour. I enjoy playing in Australia, it is a good opportunity for me to show my class over there. We will play for the Indian team after a long time," he added.

Delhi Capitals had lost four matches in a row, before winning the crucial encounter against RCB to progress to the playoffs.