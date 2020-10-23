IPL 2020: 'Dhoni Was Right, Youngsters Have No Spark' - Fans Criticise Ruturaj Gaikwad & N Jagadeesan After Twin Ducks

The dismissals of Gaikwad and N Jagadeesan for ducks that led to fans on social media wondering if MS Dhoni had a point when he said that the team's youngsters lacked any real spark.

Sam Curran's 52 pulled a listless Chennai Super Kings to 114/9 wickets as they struggled to keep up with Mumbai Indians' bowlers led by a clinical Trent Boult in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Sharjah on Friday. Boult recorded figures of 4/18. CSK made some big changes to their batting order, dropping Shane Watson and demoting Curran back to the lower order. Ruturaj Gaykwad was sent out to open the innings with Faf du Plessis and the 23-year-old was bowled for a duck by Boult in the first over. Boult finished the innings with the wicket of Curran at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

However, it was the dismissals of Gaikwad and N Jagadeesan for ducks that led to fans on social media wonder if CSK skipper MS Dhoni had a point when he said that the team's youngsters lacked any real spark. Check out some of the best reactions below. (IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP)

Dhoni was right. There's no spark in the youngsters. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 23, 2020

Only one youngster has spark: curran #CSKvMI — raz (@iamraz_) October 23, 2020

CSK players, please don't create so much spark that whole team burns down. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 23, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Ambati Rayudu and N Jagadeesan in the next over after which Boult sent back du Plessis in the third and CSK found themselves 3/4.

Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja tried to provide some stability but the latter was dismissed in the last over of the powerplay. Dhoni fell in the seventh over, which meant that CSK had lost their top six batsmen for just 30 runs.

The most prominent partnerships for CSK came only for the eighth and nine wickets with Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir providing good assistance to Curran. Curran was eventually bowled off the last ball of the innings.

In response, MI chased down the target with 7.4 overs to spare thanks to an unbeaten century from Ishan Kishan (68) and another good knock from Quinton de Kock (46*).