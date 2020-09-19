IPL 2020: Dhoni's Popularity in India has Surpassed Tendulkar and Kohli's, Feels Gavaskar

Sunil Gvaskar expresses how the Ranchi boy has become the most popular cricketer in India, having more popularity than Sachin and Virat.

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday said two-time World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's popularity in India has exceeded the level of fandom even the great Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli enjoy in the cricket-crazy nation.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Gavaskar, also a former India captain, is in the UAE to commentate in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which began here with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on runners-up Chennai Super Kings.

Dhoni, who last month retired from international cricket, is back to play in the IPL for his first competitive outing since the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

ALSO READ: Return of Saurabh Tiwary

Speaking about Dhoni before the IPL opener, Gavaskar said, "Since MSD comes from Ranchi, which doesn't have a cricket culture as such, the whole India loves him. Tendulkar has Mumbai and Kolkata, Kohli has Delhi and Bengaluru but when you talk of Dhoni it's the whole India."

Staying in self isolation for the first six days after spending five months with family was the hardest phase, according to Dhoni, who spoke for the first time in months.

ALSO READ: How the KXIP skipper wants his team to play

At the toss, he said he had worked on his fitness during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.