IPL 2020 Diaries: CSK Fans Give Indirect Answers While Guessing the Name of Player

With just a few days left for one of the most awaited sports tournaments, Indian Premier League (IPL) to begin, it’s hard to keep calm for cricket lovers.

Today, the official Instagram handle of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans dropped a guesstimating post. The picture shared is of one of the players of the team but the face is not clear. In the caption, users of the photo-sharing platform are urged to share the name without taking it directly.

The message reads, “Guess who? No direct answers! @chennaiipl #WhistlePodu #Yellove #IPL2020”

The response was big from the fan base and the one name that ruled the chat was MS Dhoni.

It didn’t take too long for fans to guess the name as the number seven visible on the jersey made it obvious.

A person commented, “King of trillion HEART(yellow heart emojis).” Another wrote, “All time Best Keeper... ️”

Guessed a third, “Ziva's father ” “Captain cooll,” claimed a fourth.

Recently, MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi who was missing him crashed one of the recent live sessions from CSK's practice match. She requested the team manager to show her 'Mahi' in action during training matches. Her wish was granted by Russell who zoomed in on the captain instantly.

IPL 2020 is just a few days away and players have been training hard in the nets before the mega event on September 19.

Last year’s runners up CSK will face Mumbai Indians (MI) who will be defending champions in the tournament opener. The BCCI had announced that MI will begin their title defence against CSK. The schedule for the following playoffs and the final match will be declared later by the board.