IPL 2020: Did The Umpire's Wrong Call on Short Run Cost Kings XI Punjab the Match vs Delhi Capitals?

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: During KXIP's chase of DC's total of 157, umpire Nitin Menon called a short run by Chris Jordan in the 19th over when Jordan and top-scorer Mayank Agarwal had taken their team close to the target.

Delhi Capitals scrapped past Kings XI Punjab in a thriller to open their account in IPL 2020 with a Super-Over win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday in Match 2 of the tournament. Marcus Stoinis walked away with the plaudits for an all-round effort that saw him blitz his way to a 21-ball 53-run knock and claim 2/29 with the ball. Kagiso Rabada then ensured DC got off to a winning start in the one-over eliminator.

And while all the talks expectedly should have been around how the humdinger was won, unfortunately, an umpiring error during the match has become the talking point on social media. During KXIP's chase of DC's total of 157, umpire Nitin Menon called a short run by Chris Jordan in the 19th over when Jordan and top-scorer Mayank Agarwal had taken their team close to the target.

However, a replay of that particular instance showed that Jordan had completed the run, The visuals also hinted at Menon not standing square on thus possibly missing out on noticing Jordan's bat going past the popping line as he turned for another run. Incidentally, the England international was the last man out forcing the game into the Super-Over.

Commentators on-air at the time -- Simon Doull and Sunil Gavaskar -- also raised concerns about the wrong call and called for the decision to be reversed. They opined that the on-field umpires should have been made aware of the mistake and with technology being used to even track front foot no-balls, it should have been an easy task to replay the information, which eventually did not happen. Menon had recently been named in the International Cricket Council's Elite Panel of umpires. While Anil Choudary was the other on-field, the TV umpire for this match was former Australia quick Paul Reiffel.

Former cricketers including Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan took to twitter to call out the instance and they were joined in by the fans as well.

I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/7u7KKJXCLb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 20, 2020

With all the cameras and technology at a cricket game nowadays, you can’t say that this is a short run. Cost Kings XI the game pic.twitter.com/UTqmp4Ea5P — In-depth Football and Cricket (@indepthFandC) September 20, 2020

What abt that one short run call???? #IPL2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 20, 2020

Did they reverse the umpire’s decision over the 1-run short? — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) September 20, 2020

A solid all-round effort from Marcus Stoinis coupled with sharp bowling from Kagiso Rabada in the Super Over helped Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in an IPL 2020 encounter on Sunday.