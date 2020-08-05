Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

EMIRATES D10 TOURNAMENT, 2020 Match 28, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 05 August, 2020

2ND INN

ECB Blues

103/9 (10.0)

ECB Blues
v/s
Fujairah Pacific Ventures
Fujairah Pacific Ventures*

40/0 (2.5)

Fujairah Pacific Ventures need 64 runs in 43 balls at 8.93 rpo
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

139/2 (49.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 52, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 August, 2020

2ND INN

Helsinki Cricket Club

149/8 (20.0)

Helsinki Cricket Club
v/s
Bengal Tigers CC
Bengal Tigers CC*

120/7 (18.4)

Bengal Tigers CC need 30 runs in 8 balls at 22.5 rpo
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 51, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 August, 2020

2ND INN

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana

141/6 (20.0)

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana
v/s
SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti
SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti*

142/3 (18.4)

SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti beat GYM Helsinki Gymkhana by 7 wickets

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

IPL 2020: Different Hotels for All Franchises, Punishment for Breaking Bio-bubble Part of BCCI's SOP

Eight different hotels, two mandatory negative COVID-19 test reports before flying to the UAE and punishment for any breach of the bio-secure protocol are part of the BCCI’s SOP for the IPL.

PTI |August 5, 2020, 10:28 PM IST
IPL 2020: Different Hotels for All Franchises, Punishment for Breaking Bio-bubble Part of BCCI's SOP

New Delhi: Eight different hotels for the eight participating teams, two mandatory negative COVID-19 test reports before flying to the UAE and punishment for any breach of the bio-secure protocol are part of the BCCI’s SOP for the IPL that was handed over to the franchises on Wednesday.

The document, accessed by PTI, states that every franchisee’s medical team should obtain the ”medical and travel history of all players and support staff” since March 1 this year.

”All Indian players and team support staff must undergo two COVID-19 PCR tests, 24 hours apart, in the week before assembling in the franchises’ city of choice,” it states. ”This will help reduce the risk of cross infection within the group before flying to the UAE.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Will Be Full of Challenges Due to Current Circumstances - Suresh Raina

”Breach of any Bio-Secure Environment protocols by players and team support staff will be punishable under the IPL Code of Conduct Rules.”

Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 will be quarantined and after completion of a 14-day period, the individual will have to undergo two COVID-19 tests, 24 hours apart.

”…if both test reports are negative, he/she may be allowed to fly out to the UAE.” The rule will apply to all the overseas players and team support staff as well.

”After arrival in UAE, there will be tests on Day 1, 3 and 6 with testing every fifth day throughout the tournament.” The SOP states that all ”franchise teams will be put up in different hotels.”

Also Read: Some Franchises Considering Resorts, Mumbai Indians Could Rent Entire Apartment - Report

”Team members must be allotted rooms in a separate wing of the hotel that has a separate centralised air conditioning (AC) unit than the rest of the hotel,” it adds. ”After the third negative test, team members may be allowed to meet each other within the Bio-Secure Environment. However, wearing a face mask and social Distancing protocols must be followed at all times.”

The SOP also requires teams to order food in individual rooms and avoid use of common dining areas ”to prevent cross infection and coming in contact with other hotel guests.”

bcciIndian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020SOPStandard Operating ProceduresUAE

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more