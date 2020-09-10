IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik a Big Star Within KKR, Is Ready to Take Ownership of Set Up - Brendon McCullum

Dinesh Karthik is ready to 'mature' as a captain and 'take ownership' of the Kolkata Knight Riders set up, according to head coach Brendon McCullum. Karthik has been KKR's captain since IPL 2018 and has had mixed returns. In his first season as captain, Karthik led a new-look KKR outfit to the play-offs and showed tremendous form with the bat as well. In the next, however, KKR and Karthik had an up and down season resulting in the team failing to make it to the top four.
To make matters worse, there were hints of a rift between Andre Russell and Karthik with the star all-rounder publicly questioning his batting position.
"The team hasn’t quite got over the line, but I think DK is in that stage in his leadership where he’s almost ready to really mature and to really take ownership of the Knight Riders set up and back his judgement," McCullum told kkr.in.
WATCH | The Laws of Cricket Challenge, Episode 11 With KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik
McCullum said Karthik is among the best wicketkeepers and the most adaptable batsmen in India, stressing he is a 'star' within KKR even if he's not one outside.
"Well, quite a few things. You’ve got to break DK down a little bit into different parts to understand this. I think first and foremost, wicketkeeping. He’s up there with the very best wicket keepers in India. Then you move on to his batting and he’s as good and as adaptable in any role.
"He doesn’t come with perhaps, the stardom that some guys do and that’s just DK’s personality. But he’s a big star within the KKR franchise, he’s now been at the helm for a couple of years and he’s had some success," McCullum added.
ALSO READ: Expect Eoin Morgan and Captain Dinesh Karthik to Have Good Relationship, Says David Hussey
McCullum, however, added that getting the likes of Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan in the auction for the 2020 season will add to the leadership group along with Karthik.
"What we tried to do throughout the auction process as well was to provide him with some strong leadership on the field. We’ve obviously already got the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, but to have added Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan in particular to that leadership group, and also provide him behind the scenes with some support staff who will be able to assist DK as well," he said.
"I think there’ll be a nice layer of leadership around DK where he’s able to really prosper and touch all of the members of the Kolkata line up to try and get the very best out of themselves."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik a Big Star Within KKR, Is Ready to Take Ownership of Set Up - Brendon McCullum
Dinesh Karthik is ready to 'mature' as a captain and 'take ownership' of the Kolkata Knight Riders set up, according to head coach Brendon McCullum.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020
CSK vs MIAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings