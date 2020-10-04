- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatMatch Ended228/4(20.0) RR 11.4
IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik Hints at Changes Atop the Order after Another Poor Show from Sunil Narine
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik said he was proud of the team's effort against Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2020 encounter at Sharjah.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 4, 2020, 8:22 AM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik said he was proud of the team's effort against Delhi Capitals despite emerging on the losing side of what was a thrilling IPL 2020 encounter at Sharjah on Saturday (October 3).
"The way the boys batted is something I am really proud of, we kept fighting till the end which is the nature of our team. Really happy with the effort we put in today," Karthik said after the match.
"Maybe in between 10-13 overs we didn't get many boundaries, we lost a couple of wickets as well which sets you back in such run chases. To be honest, couple more sixes and we would have crossed the line, we wouldn't be talking about the lengths.
"I thought it was a hard wicket to bowl on and the bowlers did a fabulous job, maybe 10 runs too many but it's okay."
Karthik was also quizzed about sending all-rounder Andre Russell, a destructive batsman when in form, up the order for a change and he said they wanted to give the Jamaican enough time to impact the game.
"We trust him (Russell) and believe he is the best in the business, we want to give him enough time to create an impact on the game and that's something we want to encourage."
Karthik did, however, hint at making a change in the top order after yet another poor effort from Sunil Narine, who has struggled with the bat so far this season.
It is worth noting that KKR have Tom Banton, who made an impact for England atop the order earlier this summer, on the bench should Narine be dropped.
"I haven't thought about it (making the change at the top) but maybe after this game I will sit down with the coaching staff. We still believe in Narine and whenever he gets going he gets us off to a great start."
