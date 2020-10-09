IPL 2020: 'Dinesh Karthik Pulled off a Dhoni' - Ajay Jadeja, Virender Sehwag Laud KKR Captain

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja hailed Dinesh Karthik's captaincy for Kolkata Knight Riders in their win over Chennai Super Kings, saying 'he pulled off a Dhoni'

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja hailed Dinesh Karthik's captaincy for Kolkata Knight Riders in their win over Chennai Super Kings, saying 'he pulled off a Dhoni'. Defending 168, Karthik held back Sunil Narine until the 12th over while finishing Pat Cummins' four overs. Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, another mystery spinner, stifled CSK in the middle overs to ensure a 10-run win for KKR.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

"Have to admit that he (Dinesh Karthik) pulled off a Dhoni today. What MS Dhoni has been doing with other teams, today Karthik managed to do the same... He dictated the play.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

"His decision to make Pat Cummins bowl the 11th over saw the game slowing down and then Karthik decided to throw Sunil Narine in the middle. Narine only conceded 3-4 runs and these were the moments where the game shifted in favour of KKR," Jadeja told Cricbuzz.

"There was always that belief that CSK can chase down all sorts of targets and that fear often made the opposition teams make wrong decisions."

Virender Sehwag too hailed Karthik's strategy, saying his decision to reserve his spinners for the second half worked wonders.

ALSO READ:RR vs DC IPL 2020 Match Day Live Updates: R Ashwin vs Jos Buttler as Rajasthan Royals Return to Sharjah to Take on Delhi Capitals

"I think Karthik really reserved his spinners Narine and Varun Chakravarthy for the overs between 9 and 20, this was the right strategy. Today, Karthik stood by his plans even tough the Super Kings had 90 runs in the first 10 overs. Hats off to Karthik,” he said.

"Since it was the first time CSK were playing against Chakravarthy and against Sunil Narine, no batsman wants to take the risk in those overs. After Sam Curran hit 10 runs to Narine in one over, it looked like Chennai got some momentum but after Dhoni departed, that momentum broke down. Not long after Curran got out, Chennai found themselves reeling in the race."