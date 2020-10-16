- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuMatch Ended171/6(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
PUN177/2(20.0) RR 8.55
Punjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ148/8(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik Steps Down as KKR Captain - Social Media Divided by Decision to Hand Reins to Eoin Morgan
Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Friday handed over the captaincy of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to England's World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan for the remaining matches of the IPL 2020
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 16, 2020, 3:16 PM IST
Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Friday handed over the captaincy of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to England's World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan for the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise informed ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians. Karthik has taken the decision with a "view to focus on his batting and contributing more to the team's cause", a KKR statement read. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)
Also Read: Dinesh Karthik Steps Down as KKR Captain to Focus on Batting; Eoin Morgan to Lead
"We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this," said Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR. "While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes. We are also fortunate that Eoin Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain, who has been the vice captain, is willing to lead the side going forward," he added.
Naturally, the decision by the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman led to plenty of reactions on social media. Check out some of the best ones below.
At last it happens #KKR#DineshKarthikpic.twitter.com/ItNkLeUxlr
— ABDULLAH NEAZ (@abdullah_neaz) October 16, 2020
Matches and tournaments are not won by captains, though they do get to accept the trophy @KKRiders have not done good by changing the captain midway. @DineshKarthik has not performed poorly at all. @Eoin16 has won the world cup only by luck. @WHITE_FERNS deserved to share it.
— S Ramasubramanian (@Srsmanian72) October 16, 2020
Morgan to kkr pic.twitter.com/W8sa1skgKj
— rajveer singh (@Sawai807) October 16, 2020
Finally pic.twitter.com/a6SFIhsQSR
— SRK's Sonal (@ShahRukhKhaan) October 16, 2020
— Charan_Tarakian (@CharanTarakian) October 16, 2020
Great thing pic.twitter.com/qEZSntHYFU
— SaleemTarak (@Tarak_Holic) October 16, 2020
Mysore further said Karthik and Morgan have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although the England skipper takes over as captain, this is "effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner".
KKR are currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table with four wins in seven matches.
