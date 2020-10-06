IPL 2020: Disappointed About Amit Mishra, But We Have Replacements: Shreyas Iyer

A day which began with the big blow of Amit Mishra’s injury for the Delhi Capitals, eventually finished on a very good note with captain Shreyas Iyer noting that the squad was prepared in all senses to back up any such misfortunes.

Delhi’s batting came good with Marcus Stoinis driving them to a score of 196/4 with a half century to his name.

“Our strategy was to be fearless and play with full freedom. We have got good youngsters in our side, so we just need to go out and execute our talent and skills. I am very happy with the way things are going so far, and we need to keep up the momentum,” Iyer said.

“When we come on to the ground we talk about comprehensive victories. The boys have been working really hard and we have maintained our temperament really well. It is important for us to get a good recovery.”

With no Amit Mishra, Delhi turned to Axar Patel, who finished with figures of 2/18, alongside the superb four wicket haul for Kagiso Rabada.

“It is disappointing when a senior player who was doing amazingly well gets injured but we have got good replacements as well. Chopping and changing spoils the atmosphere in the team so we're trying to keep it really simple.”

Delhi next play Rajasthan on Friday on October 9.