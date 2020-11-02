IPL 2020: 'Disappointed That I Didn't Take a Blinder This Year' - Faf du Plessis on His Catching

Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis has taken the most catches in IPL 2020 but he is still disappointed with one aspect of his fielding: that he didn't take a blinder.

Du Plessis has taken 12 catches from 13 matches, some of them that would qualify as 'blinders' for most people even if he himself might think otherwise.

"I love fielding, I love going to where the hot pockets where the ball keeps going. I want catches all the time," Du Plessis told teammate Lungi Ngidi during a chat for IPLT20.com. "The disappointing thing for me this year is that I didn't get a blinder. I want to take catches that you think 'wow, how did you do that?'. I was pleased to hold on to all the catches that came my way, but I was looking for an absolute blinder."

Du Plessis, 36, said the key to him having a good season was him not thinking about retirement.

"I really enjoyed it. Obviously the 5-6 months where we didn't have cricket, was a good time for me to challenge myself on what I wanted to achieve in future. A lot of players get to this age and start thinking about time. For me, that was something I didn't want to think about at all," he said.

"I wanted to put in a lot of work to ensure I was a fitter version of myself and give an opportunity for myself to perform."

Du Plessis also spoke about MS Dhoni dismissing retirement rumours, saying it shows his passion towards CSK.

"Put him in the place there," du Plessis laughed about Dhoni's 'definitely not' reply to Danny Morrison.

"When you say CSK you think of MS Dhoni and also because IPL needs MS Dhoni to play, he is such a big player, the fans love him so much so why not. He still feels motivated and to pitch up every day and come and do... being a big player comes with a lot of expectation and a lot of pressure,"

"That answer told you he is still very much motivated to come back stronger next year. There have been a few rumours floating around I have seen of him possibly retiring. So that answer was possibly a hell no straightaway," he added.