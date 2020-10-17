- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriMatch Ended148/5(20.0) RR 7.4
KOL
MUM149/2(20.0) RR 7.4
Mumbai beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuMatch Ended171/6(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
PUN177/2(20.0) RR 8.55
Punjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Don't Bat in Practice Pants: Mahela Jayawardene to Quinton De Kock
Quinton de Kock put up a perfect performance on Friday night, scoring a 44-ball 78 to lead his team to an eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
- IANS
- Updated: October 17, 2020, 12:55 PM IST
Mumbai Indians' opening batsman and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock put up a perfect performance with the bat on Friday night, scoring a 44-ball 78 to lead his team to an eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). But if you ask team head coach Mahela Jayawardene, his show on the batting crease wasn't exactly perfect.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
In a video released by the Mumbai Indians on Twitter, the former Sri Lanka batsman is seen telling De Kock to avoid batting in practice pants which the South African did on Friday.
"Apart from Quinny going and batting with his practice pants, everything else was pretty decent," he said during a post-match pep talk in the team camp, leaving others in splits.
"Ok, so don't do that again because the marketing guys are going nuts, people went nuts as well. If it works, it works but we'll sort something else," he said to De Kock.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs KKR, Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: MI Thrash KKR By 8 Wickets
De Kock had to lower his jersey during the innings to hide the orange strip on the practice pants.
Jayawardene then went on to praise the team. "But guys, well done, really good effort. Quick turnaround. Next game's in Dubai."
Mumbai Indians lead the points table with 12 points. They are ahead of Delhi Capitals on net run rate.
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 3216 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
BLR vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3115 Oct, 2020 SharjahPunjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3014 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
-
CHE vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 2913 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
-
BLR vs KOL, IPL, 2020, Match 2812 Oct, 2020 SharjahBangalore beat Kolkata by 82 runs
All Recent Matches