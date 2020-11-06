IPL 2020: 'Don't Be Afraid to Back Your Instincts' - Rohit Sharma Reveals MI's Batting Strategy

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma hailed a 'perfect result' and 'best performance' from their team in the First Qualifier where they beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in Dubai. Batting first, MI posted 200 for 5 which they defended easily.

"I guess this was our best so far. The way we came out with intent after losing a wicket in the second over, losing myself, was great," he said in the post-match presentation.

"Perfect result for us. I said it at the toss, we never had a target at mind. We wanted to play a different way, take it as it comes. Start the Power Play well, losing myself in the second over was not a great sign but Quinton and Surya took the momentum. They were ticking the boxes, rotating the strike. We knew we could accelerate in the back end and that's what happened."

Rohit explained that despite losing wickets, their plan was to keep attacking to ensure DC don't get momentum.

"In T20 we always talk about momentum, there is a reason for it. We don't want the opposition to get momentum and come back to the game," he said. "Ishan has a solid hitting ability, as you can see he is on top of the table for sixes this season. It's the same with Krunal as well. Ishan has been in great form so we wanted him to be positive. So the message was clear to him in the timeout. Please don't be afraid to put the pressure back. Back your instinct."

Rohit said MI's squad was versatile and each had different roles.

"Having such a versatile squad it gives me the luxury to change the batting order and rotate the bowlers.

"We have to define roles for each player, we have to maximise guys in the best possible way you can. We have a versatile squad, guys understand their roles. It's not easy to bat in different positions."

Rohit also said the injury scare to Trent Boult - who walked off the field with a leg issue - was minor.

"I haven't seen him, but Boult looks okay, we've got 3-4 days. I don't think it's a big problem, next 3 days he'll be back. I am sure he will be on the park on the 10th (final)," he said.

"Bumrah makes it very easy for the captain. They're executing the plans, exactly what the team wants. When they play for different countries and even different franchises, they have different plans. But to come here and understand our plans is not easy. I'm glad that these guys are sticking to the plans."