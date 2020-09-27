IPL 2020: Don't Regret Batting First But Batsmen Need to Go Harder - David Warner

SRH skipper David Warner said he didn't regret opting to bat first after the winning the toss before their IPL 2020 encounter vs KKR at Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner said he didn't regret opting to bat first after the winning the toss before their IPL 2020 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Abu Dhabi on Saturday (September 26).

SRH could manage only a sub-par total of 142-4 in their 20 overs but Warner said that he backed his side's strength, which is their death bowling.

"I think I got my decision right. For us, our strength is death bowling. I thought it was actually a difficult wicket to accelerate on. I don't regret what I did at the beginning of the game and I stick by my decision," Warner said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

For their part, KKR managed to chase down the target in exactly 18 overs thanks in large part to a half-century from rising Indian talent Shubman Gill.

Warner was also complimentary of compatriot Pat Cummins who, after struggling against Mumbai Indians in KKR's first encounter, returned figures of 1-19 in 4 overs against SRH.

"Cummins bowled Test match line and length. There was a little bit of movement to begin with and it got harder in the middle. We went four or five overs for 20 probably killed us a bit there.

Warner did, however, admit that SRH could have used a few more extra runs and urged his top-order batsmen to score runs more quickly.

"An extra 30 or 40 runs would have been great. We have to go harder at the top. But we can't help if the bowlers are bowling right lines and lengths."

Opting to bat, SRH never got going after Cummins (1/19) and rookie spinner Varun Chakravarthy (1/25) removed the opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner respectively.

After an explosive start by KKR, the bowling-heavy SRH did make some inroads with Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan dismissing Sunil Narine (0) and Nitish Rana (26 off 13).

But a calm and composed Gill was in complete control of his innings and paced it brilliantly on way to his fifth IPL fifty.