IPL 2020: Don’t Rely on Coaches and Computers, Be Flexible: Shane Warne Tells Bowlers

Shane Warne, one of the most successful bowlers in the history of cricket, believes young bowlers today need to adapt to the ever-changing style of the game and should not always rely on computers and coaches to tell them what to do.

At a time when shorter formats of the game have become quite popular like T20, which is designed to entertain audiences with frequent boundaries and sixes, bowlers need to think out of the box and outsmart the batsmen.

“When we were taught bowling, we were taught to bowl the same ball over and over again, on the same spot. Now in T20 cricket, you cannot bowl the same ball twice. You have to ball six different balls in one over. So, it is a lot harder for guys to have that consistency,” said Warne during a visit to Shyam Bhatia's cricket museum in Dubai.

In an advice to bowlers today, Warne said that they need to outthink the batsmen because there are no computers or coaches on the ground to help them with that.

“You have to think on your feet, you have to adapt, you have to be flexible, you need to have the awareness of what's going on, the scoreboard, the pitch, the batsman you are bowling to,” asserts Warne.

Warne believes it is good to have the knowledge the computer analysts provide as an aid, but they cannot be fully relied upon. “I think too many young players rely on other people, coaches and computers to tell them 'this is how this player gets out',” he said.

Warne says the bowlers need to watch the batsmen and try to work out their weakness themselves “rather than running off the ground, asking the coach what to do!”

On being asked about his rivalry with former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, Warne said that what Muralitharan did with the ball was outstanding and he was proud to share his name with the man (Warne- Muralitharan trophy) every time Australia and Sri Lanka play Test cricket.

Recalling great Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s blistering attack during the 1998 series, Warne said he was not at his best then as he required shoulder surgery right after the tournament.