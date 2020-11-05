IPL 2020: 'Don't Want to Talk Anything Negative About the Side,' Says DC Captain Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer felt his team was on top at certain stages in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 match against Mumbai Indians, but failed to capitalise.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer felt his team was on top at certain stages in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 match against Mumbai Indians, but failed to capitalise. Iyer pointed to the phase where they restricted MI to 101 for 4, after which they let Mumbai end with 200 for 5.

DC eventually lost the match by 57 runs.

"Very tough. I don't want to talk anything negative about the side, but going forward we have to make sure we come out with a solid mindset," he said at the post-match presentation.

"I think we were in top of the game especially in that phase when we got two quick wickets and they were 110-4 in 13 or 14 overs. We could have capitalised more and really got under their skin. We could have got two more wickets, and chased 170 on this wicket. But it's part and parcel of the game, every night is not going to be yours."

DC have now lost four of their last five matches. Asked how they can find their winning momentum, Iyer said it's all about having a strong mind.

"We just have to keep talking about the opportunity we get, how blessed we are to play this tournament," he said. "It's important to have a great mindset towards the game. It's not easy to be in the bubble and have a routine, but the preparation we've put in, the hardwork we've put in, the results keep going here and there, but I'm really happy with the effort we've put in through the 14 games."

One positive for DC from this game was R Ashwin, who ended with 3 for 29 while the other bowlers suffered.

"Brilliant. Ashwin is always there, offering something for the team," said Iyer. He's got a great mind, plays around with the batsman. He knows what he's doing and backs his strength. It's great to have him as a captain.

"All the batsmen in their team are in great touch. Especially Hardik and Pollard at the bottom of the order, and their batsmen at the top have full freedom. But we have to stay positive whatever the situation we're put in."