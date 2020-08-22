IPL 2020: Dream11 is Completely Homegrown Indian Brand, Clarifies IPL Title Sponsor

After coming under heavy scrutiny for being associated with Chinese investors, Dream eleven has come out and said that the company is founded by an Indian and therefore is a ‘homegrown Indian brand.’ "Dream11 is almost entirely owned by Indians, which includes its founders, all 400+ Indian employees and our Indian investors such as Kalaari Capital and Multiples Equity. Out of the five investors, one of the investors has Chinese origins and holds a very small minority stake," the spokesperson explained.
Also read: How much stake does Tencent has in Dream 11
The company won the title sponsorship deal for the upcoming Indian Premier League but made news for all the wrong reasons. The enterprise holds less than 9 percent stake by Chinese internet conglomerate Tencent Holdings. “Dream11 is a completely homegrown Indian brand. We are proud to say that the entire product and technology of Dream11 is developed within India, by Indians and is exclusively available for only Indian sports fans," a Dream11 spokesperson told IANS.
Also read: IPL governing council confirms Dream 11 as sponsor
After the rising tension at the India-China border earlier this year, the government banned 59 Chinese mobile applications. Calls for boycotting Chinese products also intensified as 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley clash in June. This led to a huge uproar against BCCI having Chinese smartphone makers VIVO as IPL title sponsors. Subsequently, VIVO opted out as its title sponsor for the year, with Dream11 stepping in as the IPL 2020 sponsor at Rs 222 crore.
Asked how excited Dream11 is with the sponsorship deal, the spokesperson said they take pride in the fact that they are the only sports brand to ever be IPL's title sponsor. "With live sporting action being missed by Indian sports fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IPL will mark the comeback of mainstream Indian cricket, making this IPL season the most-awaited and watched sporting event in India. Dream11 is the only sports brand to bag the title sponsorship in the IPL's history," the official said.
"It will be a treat for sports fans to see the collaboration of one of the biggest Indian homegrown sports brands, thereby making sports fan engagement central to this year's IPL." The spokesperson also said this year's IPL could potentially break all records of sports consumption this year. "During the lockdown, in the absence of mainstream cricket, Indian fantasy sports fans were happy to consume non-mainstream cricket leagues from COVID-19 free regions like Vincy Premier League, ECS and so on. This trend indicates there is a lot of pent-up demand for mainstream live sports and Dream11 IPL could potentially break all records of sports consumption this year.
The 13th IPL edition is scheduled to start from September 19 in the UAE and will run until November 10.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020: Dream11 is Completely Homegrown Indian Brand, Clarifies IPL Title Sponsor
After making news for all the wrong reasons, Dream 11 has come out and said they are a homegrown Indian brand.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings