IPL 2020: Du Plessis – Not Just ‘Faf’fing Around

Unlike his team, Faf du Plessis has been doing pretty well for himself in this year's IPL 2020.

Faf du Plessis has been Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Player of the IPL thus far. He has been the pivot around which their batting has revolved in the tournament.

With most of the top and middle order failing or performing below par in CSK’s first 4 matches, it was Du Plessis who kept the batting afloat and ensured that a defeat does not turn into a drubbing – in a tightly contested tournament this will assume significance when the Net Run Rate comes into equation later in the competition. He also played a leading role in their two successful chases so far.

Du Plessis is the second-highest scorer of IPL 2020 with 282 runs in 5 matches including three fifties. He has been very consistent for CSK not even failing once in the tournament.

The timing and context of his performances makes them even more special – when the top and middle order has been largely struggling, Du Plessis has taken the mantle on his own shoulders and on most occasions been the lone warrior with the bat.

Chasing 163 against MI in the opening fixture in Abu Dhabi, CSK were reeling at 6 for 2 with the fall of Shane Watson and Murali Vijay. Batting at number three, Du Plessis resurrected the innings with Ambati Rayudu and was involved in a match-winning partnership of 115. He remained unbeaten on a solid 58 off 44 deliveries seeing CSK through to victory by 5 wickets with 4 balls to spare.

In another daunting chase of 217 against the Royals, he seemed to be the only one going for a win and again top-scored with a magnificent 72 off just 37 deliveries – a knock that included 7 towering sixes! Du Plessis changed from accumulator and anchor against MI to aggressor changing his game according to the match situation.

He was again the highest scorer for CSK (43 in 35 deliveries) against the Capitals in Dubai. He came in to bat at 23 for 1 and stood at one end even as wickets tumbled at the other.

CSK finally turned the tables around and registered a thumping 10-wicket win against the Kings XI in Dubai. And it was their Man again – Faf du Plessis – involved in a record match-winning opening stand with Shane Watson. Chasing 179 for a win, the duo decided to change strategy – from CSK’s conservative approach in the powerplay, they went helter-skelter in this match wanting to make use of the fielding restrictions. Not only did they succeed in the first 6 overs, but also went on to make a mockery of the chase putting together an unbeaten 181 partnership taking CSK to a crushing victory. It was the second-highest partnership of IPL 2020. Du Plessis remained unbeaten on 87 off just 53 deliveries striking at 164.15.

Du Plessis has scored 54.54% of the total runs scored by other CSK batsmen in the competition. Along with the runs, the rate at which he has scored them – he has an overall strike rate of 150 in the tournament – is commendable. It is significantly higher than the average strike rate of other CSK players this season – 130.55. Such has been Du Plessis’ dominance for CSK that the next highest run-scorer for them – Watson – with 135 runs – does not even aggregate half as his South African counterpart.

If CSK do manage to turn around their fortunes after one of the worst starts they have had in any IPL edition, they would be severely indebted to the services of one man for keeping the hope alive when the shoulders dropped and the going got tough.

Du Plessis was certainly not Faf-fing around!