IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo Explains How MS Dhoni Helped Resurrect His Bowling

Chennai Super Kings faced their fourth defeat of the season on Wednesday against KKR but the emergence of the old Dwayne Bravo gave the three-time champions a reason to smile. The two-time T20 World Cup winner, who missed the first three games of the season for CSK due to an injury, picked up his 150th IPL wicket, and bowled some tight overs in the death and restricted KKR’s scoring.

In four overs, Bravo picked up 3/37, including the key wicket of Rahul Tripathi. He gave just five runs off the final over of the innings and picked the wickets of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi.

During the innings interval, Bravo, who has been MS Dhoni’s go-to man in the death, explained how the CSK skipper’s inputs helped him big time and dispel any doubts he may have had.

"I was looking to be defensive but MS Dhoni wanted me to hit the hard lengths and keep the new batsman on strike for as long as possible. It is good to have this experience around and have these discussions. I stuck to bowling the hard lengths and it worked," Bravo said.

"It is a very good batting wicket and there isn’t much grip. Most batsmen look for my slower balls. The yorker is the best ball and the safest ball. The game plan was to bowl wide and bowl as many yorkers as possible."

This was Bravo’s third match since his return and prior to Wednesday night’s game, the all-rounder had gone wicketless against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. Having missed the first few games, one would think that Bravo would be frustrated, but the senior campaigner said it wasn’t the case at all.

"I wasn’t frustrated, obviously I came in with a groin injury but I was happy to see guys like Sam Curran and Hazlewood get good experience. At my age, it doesn’t make sense to play all games. When I get the opportunity, I back myself to do well," he said.