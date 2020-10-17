IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo Was not Fit, Had to Bowl Either Jadeja or Karn in Last Over - MS Dhoni Explains

MS Dhoni confirmed that Dwayne Bravo was not fit to bowl the final over in Chennai Super Kings' match against Delhi Capitals, which was the reason he went with Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni confirmed that Dwayne Bravo was not fit to bowl the final over in Chennai Super Kings' match against Delhi Capitals, which was the reason he went with Ravindra Jadeja. Delhi needed 17 off the final over chasing 180, with two left-handers Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel in the middle. Bravo had an over left but he had gone off the field due to an injury.

Dhoni went with Jadeja, and Axar took him for three sixes to finish with a 5-ball 21* that sealed the win for Delhi.

"Bravo was not fit, he went out and was not able to really come back," Dhoni confirmed at the post-match presentation ceremony. "The options were either Karn of Jaddu and I went with Jaddu."

Dhoni also rued CSK's fielding, with centurion Shikhar Dhawan being dropped thrice, including by Dhoni himself. Dhawan remained unbeaten on 101 to see his team through.

"Shikhar's wicket was important. We dropped him quite a few times," rued Dhoni. "If he's batting, he'll keep taking chances and keep the score moving, and maintain a good strike rate. I felt his wicket was crucial.

Dhoni also said there was a little bit of dew on the ground in the second half, which made it easier for batting.

"There was difference between the first and second innings. The wicket behaved slightly better in the second, it came on a bit better. Batting was easier in the second innings but we can't take credit away from Shikhar. He batted really well and was supported well by the others.

"There was just enough dew, not a lot, just enough to make it easier in the second innings and create a difference from the first."

"This game will give Sam Curran a lot of confidence when it comes to executing outside off yorkers. Sam's last over, the way he bowled - he needs to be convinced that he can execute outside off yorkers that is something most of the coaching staff want the bowlers to bowl. If you are not comfortable doing it, you can't really push in the games. I feel this game will give him a lot of confidence when it comes to executing outside off yorkers, I feel that will be one delivery that is slightly difficult to hit."