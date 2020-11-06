IPL 2020 Eliminator: SRH vs RCB Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020 Eliminator SRH vs RCB, Full Schedule and Match Timings in India l Check SRH vs RCB match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 Eliminator

David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Virat Kolhi led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on November 6. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

After a slow start and a resurged effort in the second half of the tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad rose at the right time to qualify for the playoffs. SRH finished third in the league standings, a notch ahead of RCB after a 10-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in their last league match. RCB, on the other hand, despite a four-match losing spree finished level on points with SRH but landed fourth due to an inferior run-rate. Both teams have won an equal number of games in the 14 played in the league leg of the tournament.

A confident SRH will look to replicate their match winning experiences against MI in match against RCB to pose a formidable challenge. RCB seems to have lost steam, with their confidence levels at an all-time low, their form too has suffered from four straight defeats. Skipper Virat Kohli will be keen to start afresh and make use of the opportunity to lift the debut IPL title this year.

Net-run-rates, points do not matter anymore as the losing team exit the tournament and head home, while the winners will play against the losers from Qualifier 1 – between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – for a spot in the final at Dubai on November 10.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) start?

The IPL 2020 Eliminator match will be played on November 6.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The IPL 2020 Eliminator match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The IPL 2020 Eliminator match will commence at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj and Dale Steyn or Isuru Udana