IPL 2020 Eliminator: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket-Takers from Both Sides

Sunrisers Hyderabad made it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Qualifier 2 clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in the IPL 2020 Eliminator match in Abu Dhabi on Friday. SRH will face DC on Saturday, November 8 at the same venue and the winner will qualify for the summit clash of the IPL 2020 with Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, November 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl. Royal Challengers Bangalore made a few changes in the team, they got an early jolt as skipper Virat Kohli, who opened the innings for RCB with Devdutt Padikkal, got out in the second over at a score of just six runs. Padikkal too followed him soon as Jason Holder dismissed him in his second over. However, Aaron Finch and the perpetual reliant AB de Villiers stepped in to take RCB past fifty. Finch scored 32 runs before he got out in the 11th over, SRH struck twice in that over as Shahbaz Nadeem dismissed Finch and then Rashid Khan’s amazing direct hit sent Moeen Ali back to the pavilion without opening his account. De Villiers kept the scoreboard moving and put a solid fight, he added 37 runs with Shivam Dube. However, he got out to a brilliant Yorker from T Natarajan after scoring a much needed 56 runs. SRH bowlers continued to chip away as Holder scalped his third wicket and T Natarajan picked up two wickets. At the end of 20 overs, SRH limited RCB to 131 for seven.

In pursuit of 132-runs target, SRH lost their opener as Shreevats Goswami was sent back by Mohammed Siraj at 0. SRH also lost Manish Pandey, skipper David Warner and Priyam Garg quickly as RCB kept things tight for a while. Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 50 along with Jason Holder’s partnership helped SRH to a six-wicket victory against RCB. Williamson and Holder’s unbeaten 65-run stand for the fifth wicket was enough to chase down the modest total with two balls to spare.

Highest run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson scored 50 (not out) off 30 balls at a strike rate of 133.63. He hit two boundaries and two sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jason Holder picked four wickets, conceding just 25 runs in four overs with an economy of 6.25.

Highest run scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore

AB de Villiers smashed 56 in 43 deliveries at a strike rate of 130.23. He hit five boundaries.

Highest wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mohammed Siraj took two wickets. He gave 28 runs in four overs with an economy of 7.