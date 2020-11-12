IPL 2020: Emergence Of Young Indian Players Best Part Of 2020 IPL, Says Brett Lee

As always the beauty of the Indian Premier League is the emergence of the young Indian talent. This season we witnessed the same.

The emergence of young Indian players was the highlight of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), says former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee.

"It's been incredible. It's been hard with no fans, but to me, the best part of this season has been the young Indian players coming through," said Lee on the Star Sports show Cricket Live.

Mumbai Indians (MI) won their fifth title in a season that saw the emergence of Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad while younger players like Kamlesh Nagarkotti, Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill also made a mark. Uncapped players Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan were among the highest run-scorers for MI while Thangarasu Natarajan, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia also played starring roles for their team.

Lee said that the importance of quality fast bowling to teams has also been a positive for him. "We've seen the Delhi Capitals play some really good cricket, so, I will say the fast bowlers too, but I will always say the fast bowlers," he said.