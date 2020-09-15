IPL 2020 Emerges as a Beacon of Hope And Joy for Families in India

The upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020, that gets underway albeit behind closed doors, on September 19th in the UAE, has presented a chance for fans and families to enjoy matches at home with their family and friends.

The year 2020 has been a cesspool for almost every individual in the country, courtesy an invisible enemy – COVID 19 – that has disrupted normal life, but that is all set to change. The upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020, that gets underway albeit behind closed doors, on September 19th in the UAE, has presented a chance for fans and families to enjoy matches at home with their family and friends.

While fans will be unable to witness the excitement from stadiums, they are equally pumped to watch MS Dhoni saunter in the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, leading Chennai Super Kings once again in the tournament opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians. One such hardcore fan is 81-year-old Sharadambal Visweswaran, a huge CSK fan.

“I have been following cricket for more than 30 years and have been providing Live updates to all my family members at home. My favourite player will always be Kapil Dev. Dhoni is a fine cricketer – his patience and strategy are his top qualities. When the IPL dates were announced, I was very excited and kept following the news for regular updates. ‘Thala’ Dhoni is going to Whistle Podu this time in UAE and I will sit back with my family and watch the IPL this year and cheer for CSK,” Sharadambal, a native from Chennai, said.

While the Covid-19 crisis has affected every section in society, Uma Viswanathan, a member in the Viswewaran household, reckons there’s won’t be any distraction when the T20 extravaganza kicks off. “My husband and other family members get extremely excited whenever Dhoni leads CSK. Looking at that excitement, I too can’t avoid it and watch the matches. This time, we plan to watch all the games together as a family. That’s what cricket does to us, it unites all members of our family,” Uma said.

However, the excitement not just holds true for the Yellow Army. In Mumbai, 66-year-old Bharat Heble, 66, has an interesting battle with his son-in-law Nithin Rajasekaram, a CSK supporter, “My son-in-law and I are at loggerheads whenever CSK faces MI. We also call this our bonding time. Every year we go together and watch this very clash LIVE at the stadium. Wit

With the pandemic hitting the country, I believe sports is what will bring positivity back in our lives,” the Borivali resident explained.

“This year we have decided to have a virtual match viewing session and I am looking forward the banter! My wife and I also have strong arguments since she too is a huge cricket fan. This time, my daughter too will also join us, and support MI and we will gang up on my son-in-law. A CSK vs MI clash will give IPL a thundering start with millions of people supporting their favourite team in the comfort of their homes,” Heble added.