IPL 2020: Emirates Cricket Board Receives Official Request to Host IPL by the BCCI
After a long while, there is some good news for the Indian cricket fans. The IPL is finally going to be played in the UAE, and the Emirates Cricket Board has confirmed that they have received an official request from the BCCI to host the tournament.
