IPL 2020: England & Australia Players too Must Go Through Mandatory Quarantine, Say IPL Franchises
A day after RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said that players from England and Australia, should not undergo the mandatory one-week quarantine, some other franchises have raised objections, according to a report in the Times of India.
IPL 2020: England & Australia Players too Must Go Through Mandatory Quarantine, Say IPL Franchises
A day after RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said that players from England and Australia, should not undergo the mandatory one-week quarantine, some other franchises have raised objections, according to a report in the Times of India.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings