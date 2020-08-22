Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

9/0 (1.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Riyaan CC (decided to bat)

IPL 2020: England & Australia Players too Must Go Through Mandatory Quarantine, Say IPL Franchises

A day after RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said that players from England and Australia, should not undergo the mandatory one-week quarantine, some other franchises have raised objections, according to a report in the Times of India.

Cricketnext Staff |August 22, 2020, 9:59 AM IST
"Why is it not being made mandatory for all players who will arrive later to not undergo the compulsory one-week quarantine? The rules have to apply to everyone", two franchises told TOI.

On the other hand RCB is of the opinion that players arriving from England can avoid the mandatory quarantine, since they'll be switching from one bio-bubble to another. "So? Even we (other franchises) quarantined in India before heading to the UAE. But we're going by the rules and quarantining again in UAE for a week. That should be the case with all," some other franchises insist.

"Shouldn't the same apply to everyone else? If you're going to stay only within the franchise bubble and not interact with others in general at stadiums, etc, then it's a different matter. Else, everybody should follow a single-point mandate," some IPL stakeholders say.

All this is happening at a time when the BCCI has already sent out a circular to all the franchises regarding the same. The circular says, "We would like to share information on the measures being put in place to minimize the risk of the introduction of Covid-19 into the League and to protect all participants. These measures must be coupled with the cooperation, commitment and adherence of all the participants".

Another aspect is, despite teams having landed there, the schedule for the IPL is still not out. "The BCCI has not informed us anything. No meetings have been held between the franchises and the IPL GC."

