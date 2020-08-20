IPL 2020 | England, Australia Players Won't Require Quarantine, They'll be in Bio-bubble: RCB Chairman
The IPL rules require players to go through a seven-day quarantine period on arrival in UAE, and the Governing Council has not been very keen on relaxing that rule. That period also includes team members clearing three tests before they can start training.
IPL 2020 | England, Australia Players Won't Require Quarantine, They'll be in Bio-bubble: RCB Chairman
The IPL rules require players to go through a seven-day quarantine period on arrival in UAE, and the Governing Council has not been very keen on relaxing that rule. That period also includes team members clearing three tests before they can start training.
Upcoming Matches
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings