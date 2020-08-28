IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan Fits KKR's Attacking Style Perfectly, Says Dinesh Karthik

There is less than a month to the IPL 2020 which is set to begin on September 19. Two time champions KKR captain Dinesh Karthik that it was difficult to let go of Australian batsman Chris Lynn at the auction.
In a video shared on IPL's official site, Karthik called Chris Lynn an 'absolute gun'.
“We had to let go of Lynn with a heavy heart, whatever time he spent with the franchise, he was an absolute gun," he said.
Karthik said that certain situations could not be helped but added he was very fond of the big-hitting Australian. The KKR captain also spoke about being inside the bio-secure bubble in UAE and said the "Name of the Game is Safety".
"Name of the Game is Safety. Every team has a doctor and they'll be guiding us. We just need to make sure we are responsible.We need to make sure we don't do anything silly and get through this tournament safely."
The right-handed batsman was given up for auction in December 2019 when Mumbai Indians bought him for his base price of Rs 2 crore. The Australian hard hitter was initially bought by KKR in 2014, after which the franchise again went for him with a Rs 9.6 crore bid in the 2018 auctions.
KKR bought England batsman Eoin Morgan in the last auction. Karthik also shared his anticipation of playing with the World Cup winning captain in the latest clip.
“Eoin Morgan is there with us for this season, I have met him a couple of times, he is a gem of a guy, being a solid human being is something that everyone looks at, he is a World Cup-winning captain”. He also mentioned that he will try learning from Morgan.
"Morgan just fits the bill perfectly for us."
The Kolkata team bought the wicketkeeper batsman for Rs 5.25 crore.
