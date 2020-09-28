IPL 2020: Everyone in the Dugout Was Curious Because They Know my Ability, Says Rahul Tewatia

Before Tewatia’s heroics, it was Sanju Samson who kept the Royals in the hunt with a second consecutive half century. Samson scored 85 off 42 deliveries and gave Smith (50) good support after Jos Buttler was dismissed cheaply.

Steve Smith caught some experts off guard when he decided to field first and in their match against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah, but it was his teammate Rahul Tewatia who left fair few stunned, that too on a night when Mayank Agarwal scored his maiden IPL century and Nicholas Pooran pulled off possibly the best bit of fielding seen in the IPL.

Tewatia, who was pushed up the order above Robin Uthappa when Smith departed, found it hard to get going causing experts and commentators to question the move. The promotion however was an absolute masterstroke as Tewatia smashed Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

“That was some chase! Tewatia, that was some sort of display against Cottrell,” Smith said after the match.

“That was the worst first 20 balls that I have ever played. I was hitting the ball very good in the nets, so I had belief in myself and kept going. I was not hitting the ball well initially, I saw in the dug-out, everybody was curious because they know that I can hit the ball long,” Tewatia explained.

“I thought I had to believe in myself. It was a matter of one six, after that, I got going. Five in an over went amazing. Coach sent me to hit sixes off the leg-spinner, but unfortunately I didn't hit him. Ultimately, I hit off the other bowlers.”

“I have been hitting it well for the past one year. So I was just sticking to my routine and feeling confident. I am happy to win a few games,” Samson said.

“I did a lot of soul searching after being frustrated at trying stuff. So I decided if I had ten more years of cricket left in me, I want to go back and give my everything.”

The four wicket win for the Royals takes them up to second behind the Delhi Capitals in the IPL points table.