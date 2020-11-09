IPL 2020: Ex-Mumbai Cricketer Arrested for Involvement in IPL Betting

Former first-class cricketer Robin Morris, who went on to represent Mumbai and Odisha, has been arrested by the Versova police for his involvement in cricket betting. He, along with two others were found taking bets on IPL matches, according to a report in the Times of India. The Canadian Morris, played 44 first-class games and 51 List A games between 1995 and 2007.

The police went on to say that they had received a tip about betting activities at Morris' house in Versova. “Morris was involved in taking bets on an IPL match,” said an officer. The police also seized laptops and cellphones from the house. He will be in police custody till he is presented in the Magistrate court on Monday.

In fact, last year too he was named by Al Jazeera TV, after a sting operation was conducted. Fomrer Pakistan batsman Hasan Raza was seen on the video, sitting next to Morris, as they spoke to the undercover reporter about spot-fixing in T20 tournaments. But the cricketer had denied any such involvement and said that he was called for an audition for a film.

Morris was earlier part of the rebel league, ICL, and played for Mumbai Champs. This is not the first time he has landed in trouble. On December 1, 2019, he along with four others were arrested for kidnapping a loan agent from Kurla, to recover Rs 2 lakh.

Police had said that Morris had applied for a personal loan with a private agency and paid a heavy processing fee. The application was made through agent Shyam Talreja. When the loan was not approved, Morris started pursuing the latter for the processing fee.