- Match 7 - 25 Sep, FriMatch Ended175/3(20.0) RR 8.75
DC
CSK131/7(20.0) RR 8.75
Delhi beat Chennai by 44 runs
- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuMatch Ended206/3(20.0) RR 10.3
KXIP
RCB109/10(20.0) RR 10.3
Punjab beat Bangalore by 97 runs
- Match 8 - 26 Sep, SatUp Next
KKR
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunUp Next
RR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: Expecting Tough Match Against KXIP, Rahul Will be Key Wicket, Says Jos Buttler
Rajasthan Royals' star wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has finished his quarantine and is expected to play his first match of the season against KXIP on Sunday.
- IANS
- Updated: September 26, 2020, 5:44 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals will be looking to make it two out of two when they face Kings XI Punjab in their next IPL encounter and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler is expecting a tough fight from the KL Rahul side at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Buttler, who had missed the first game, said his team came out with a great performance against Chennai Super Kings in their opening Indian Premier League 2020 encounter on Tuesday.
"Great to get a win on the board, the team played fantastically well in the first game. It was an outstanding batting performance and a fantastic bowling performance in tough bowling conditions," said Buttler as per a release shared by the Royals.
"I am really excited to play my first game, it was great to be back in training with the boys. There's a great vibe around the team, so I'm really looking forward to taking the field. The atmosphere and energy around the squad is fantastic. Obviously, there's lots of confidence after that first game," he added.
Also Read | Trying to Play Along the Ground More: Prithvi Shaw
The England batsman also hailed Rahul who scored a brilliant 132 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore, a game which Kings XI won by 97 runs.
"The training has been very energetic, guys are lively and enjoying each other's company. So yeah it's a good atmosphere around and we are expecting a really tough match against Kings XI," said Buttler.
"Obviously a fantastic team, KL Rahul was in exceptional form the other night against RCB, so he will be a key wicket as always and I think we'll see another potentially high-scoring game at Sharjah with small boundaries and the dew factor coming in," he added.
Recent Matches
-
DC vs CSK, IPL, 2020, Match 725 Sep, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Chennai by 44 runs
-
KXIP vs RCB, IPL, 2020, Match 624 Sep, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Bangalore by 97 runs
-
MI vs KKR, IPL, 2020, Match 523 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Kolkata by 49 runs
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 2020, Match 422 Sep, 2020 SharjahRajasthan beat Chennai by 16 runs
-
RCB vs SRH, IPL, 2020, Match 321 Sep, 2020 DubaiBangalore beat Hyderabad by 10 runs
All Recent Matches