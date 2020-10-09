IPL 2020: Experts Left Divided Over Rishabh Pant-Marcus Stoinis Run Out

In Delhi Capitals' match against the Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis were involved in a runout that has left experts divided in Sharjah.

In Delhi Capitals' match against the Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis were involved in a runout that has left experts divided in Sharjah.

There was a difference in opinions in the commentary box when it happened — former India spinner Murali Kartik defended Pant, while former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and New Zealand's Simon Doull thought it was a ‘brainfade’ from Pant, who was run out for 5, as according them there was no run involved.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pant, who was on the non-striker’s end, set off for a single as Stoinis faced Rahul Tewatia in the 10th over. Stoinis, facing the fielder, substitute Manan Vohra, initially set off as well but then hesitated. Pant did not even attempt to get back as Tewatia flicked off his bails.

“He was on the non-striker’s end, he was just responding to his partner’s call,” said Kartik.

To this KP replied: “You are always responsible for protecting your own wicket.”

Social media too were divided.

The first thing they teach, in front of the stumps is the striker's call, behind the stumps is the non-striker's call. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 9, 2020

When some people lack cricketing IQ while commenting they lose sight of the nuances of the game. Video replay clearly showed before Stoinis could call for a run Pant was halfway down the wicket. — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) October 9, 2020

If Stoinis and Hetmeyer last till 14 and it is all pace at the back end, this is going to be interesting. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) October 9, 2020

Thing about Stoinis though? He was visibly checking himself after Pant left, likely looking to get thru. Freestroking players do that, they tend to goof up. — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) October 9, 2020

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Pietersen, speaking after the innings, said about the run out: “I have no idea what was going on there!”