IPL 2020: Experts Left Divided Over Rishabh Pant-Marcus Stoinis Run Out
In Delhi Capitals' match against the Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis were involved in a runout that has left experts divided in Sharjah.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 9, 2020, 10:01 PM IST
In Delhi Capitals' match against the Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis were involved in a runout that has left experts divided in Sharjah.
There was a difference in opinions in the commentary box when it happened — former India spinner Murali Kartik defended Pant, while former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and New Zealand's Simon Doull thought it was a ‘brainfade’ from Pant, who was run out for 5, as according them there was no run involved.
Pant, who was on the non-striker’s end, set off for a single as Stoinis faced Rahul Tewatia in the 10th over. Stoinis, facing the fielder, substitute Manan Vohra, initially set off as well but then hesitated. Pant did not even attempt to get back as Tewatia flicked off his bails.
“He was on the non-striker’s end, he was just responding to his partner’s call,” said Kartik.
To this KP replied: “You are always responsible for protecting your own wicket.”
Social media too were divided.
Pant 😂 pic.twitter.com/JhUro5aPnz— ︎ ︎ (@PrabhasRulz) October 9, 2020
The first thing they teach, in front of the stumps is the striker's call, behind the stumps is the non-striker's call.— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 9, 2020
When some people lack cricketing IQ while commenting they lose sight of the nuances of the game. Video replay clearly showed before Stoinis could call for a run Pant was halfway down the wicket.— Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) October 9, 2020
If Stoinis and Hetmeyer last till 14 and it is all pace at the back end, this is going to be interesting.— Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) October 9, 2020
Thing about Stoinis though? He was visibly checking himself after Pant left, likely looking to get thru. Freestroking players do that, they tend to goof up.— Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) October 9, 2020
Pietersen, speaking after the innings, said about the run out: “I have no idea what was going on there!”
