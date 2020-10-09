T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020: Experts Left Divided Over Rishabh Pant-Marcus Stoinis Run Out

In Delhi Capitals' match against the Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis were involved in a runout that has left experts divided in Sharjah.

There was a difference in opinions in the commentary box when it happened — former India spinner Murali Kartik defended Pant, while former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and New Zealand's Simon Doull thought it was a ‘brainfade’ from Pant, who was run out for 5, as according them there was no run involved.

Pant, who was on the non-striker’s end, set off for a single as Stoinis faced Rahul Tewatia in the 10th over. Stoinis, facing the fielder, substitute Manan Vohra, initially set off as well but then hesitated. Pant did not even attempt to get back as Tewatia flicked off his bails.

“He was on the non-striker’s end, he was just responding to his partner’s call,” said Kartik.

To this KP replied: “You are always responsible for protecting your own wicket.”

Social media too were divided.

Pietersen, speaking after the innings, said about the run out: “I have no idea what was going on there!”

