IPL 2020: Explained - Rules of Tied Super Over Between MI and KXIP, and Why Bumrah Couldn't Bowl Again

Not only was the game tied, but the Super Over too ended in a tie, which meant the game went into another Super Over!

Sunday (October 18) was perhaps the craziest day in the history of the Indian Premier League. The first game of the day went into a Super Over, with Kolkata Knight Riders edging Sunrisers Hyderabad. And then, Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab did an encore, and went one step ahead. Not only was the game tied, but the Super Over too ended in a tie, which meant the game went into another Super Over!

This time around, KXIP managed to edge past MI to get two vital points on the table.

So, here's an explainer and a recap of what happened.

Super Over 1:

Jasprit Bumrah kept KXIP to 5 for 2, dismissing both Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul in the over.

Mohammed Shami bowled the Super Over for KXIP, and MI managed only 5 runs, with Quinton de Kock run out in the last ball.

Thus, the game went into another Super Over.

Now, here's where the 'TIED SUPER OVER' rule comes into picture.

The most crucial part of the IPL match playing conditions for a Tied Super Over states:

"21. Any batsman dismissed in any previous Super Over shall be ineligible to bat in the following Super Over.

"22. Any bowler who bowled in the previous Super Over shall be ineligible to bowl in the subsequent Super Over.

"23. In all other ways the procedure for a subsequent Super Over shall be the same as for the initial Super Over."

This meant: Rahul, Pooran and Quinton de Kock (who were all dismissed) were not eligible to bat. Bumrah and Shami, who bowled the two Super Overs, were ineligible to bowl.

Thus, MI batted, with Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard walking out. KXIP gave the ball to Chris Jordan.

We Wonder...

Why didn't Rohit Sharma come back to bat in the tied super over? There were plenty of discussions between the umpires and both teams in the gap between the two Super Overs, where the rules would have likely been clarified.

Since Rohit didn't get dismissed, he should have been eligible to bat. However, MI went with Pollard and Hardik, and Suryakumar Yadav on the fall of Hardik's wicket.

Perhaps, it was just a strategy call and not a miscommunication of the rules.

Jordan kept MI to 11 for 1, with Hardik Pandya run out. Mayank Agarwal made an incredible save in the last ball to save 4 runs, which ended crucial.

KXIP batted with Chris Gayle and Agarwal, who got the job done in ease.

