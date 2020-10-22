IPL 2020: Fans Can't Keep Calm After Gautam Gambhir Says, 'There's No Rivalry Between KKR & RCB'

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore wreck havoc on Kolkata Knight Riders, as they beat the latter by eight wickets and seven overs to spare. In the first innings RCB restricted KKR to a mere 84-8, largely due to the efforts of Mohammad Siraj, who returned with figures of 3-8 from his four overs. But a comment by Gautam Gambhir on the rivalry between the two sides, has the troll machines rolling.

Talking on StarSports, he said that there is 'no rivalry' between them because Kolkata has two IPL trophies while Bangalore has none. His comments started a meme fest on Twitter.

Before match............ Gambhir: Don't compare RCB with KKR. We are title holders During match............ Virat: pic.twitter.com/2kDwAcxN35 — Mánnu Zanky (@MannuZanky) October 21, 2020

"there is no rivalry b/w kkr and rcb bcoz kkr have won 2trophy and rcb zero " https://t.co/ylzM2T2OT4 pic.twitter.com/hzmT9LLdLv — Campeón club de RCB (@issa_knife_bruh) October 21, 2020

This was the celebration of KKR after RCB 49 all out ... Though today RCB defeated same way ... But I still beleive RCB never do this kinda stuff ... We are ClassCB. pic.twitter.com/BsPv4VJyFm — Sai (@akakrcb6) October 21, 2020

And one for star of the night, Siraj.

As far as the match is concerned, Pacer Mohammed Siraj's fiery opening spell, accentuated by two rare wicket-maiden overs, set up Royal Challengers Bangalore's dominant eight-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, here on Wednesday. Siraj virtually killed the contest, running through the KKR top order in a stunning display of swing bowling.

He ended with enviable figures of 4-2-8-3 and in the process emerged as the first bowler in the history of IPL to bowl two wicket- maiden overs.

After Siraj's furious display, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2/15) stymied KKR's revival hopes as RCB restricted them to their second lowest total of 84 for eight.

In reply, RCB completed the formalities in 13.3 overs, securing their seventh win from 10 matches and moved up a place to second in the table with 14 points.