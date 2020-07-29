Fans' Reaction After Knock vs SRH Brought Me to Tears: Venky Mysore Recounts Andre Russell Describing His Heroics

In the previous season of the IPL, Andre Russell put on a show and smashed an unbeaten 49 in 19 balls to help his side, Kolkata Knight Riders, beat Sunrisers Hyderabad.
SRH had the match in their grasp as KKR were reeling at 129/4 in 17 overs and needed 52 runs to win.
The veteran Russell combined with Shubman Gill to smash Siddarth Kaul for 19 runs, and then took on Bhuvneshwar Kumar for another 21 runs, reducing KKR’s target to just 13 runs in the final over.
A couple of big sixes from the young Gill helped KKR finish off the match in style, with two balls still remaining.
In a recent interview, KKR CEO Venky Mysore recalled how Russell became emotional after his innings because of how the crowd was reacting to his shots.
“I think it’s safe to say that it’ll be very different. In the IPL, the players will experience no crowds for the first time,” Mysore told Sportskeeda.
“Last year, we were playing a game against Sunrisers and it was an impossible situation. One of the best death bowlers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bowling and he (Andre Russell) went in,” Mysore recalled.
“It was Andre Russell’s day and he took him apart. There was one shot he played to a slowish ball outside off-stump. He could barely reach it but he hit it for six. I asked him after the game what that shot was,” he added.
“He said, ‘Man, I don’t know. When I’m playing like that, the crowd gets me going. After I hit that shot, the way the crowd reacted, I had goosebumps and tears in my eyes’. This is the impact the crowd has on the players,” the KKR CEO further said.
The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 and will be played in the UAE subject to government allowance.
The IPL Governing Council will meet later this week and decide on the official schedule of the tournament.
