IRE IN ENG, 3 ODI SERIES, 2020 1st ODI, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 30 July, 2020

1ST INN

Ireland *

151/8 (39.5)

Ireland
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)
Live

EMIRATES D10 TOURNAMENT, 2020 Match 18, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 30 July, 2020

2ND INN

ECB Blues

96/8 (10.0)

ECB Blues
v/s
Sharjah Bukhatir XI
Sharjah Bukhatir XI*

97/2 (6.5)

Sharjah Bukhatir XI beat ECB Blues by 8 wickets

1st ODI: IRE VS ENG

live
IRE IRE
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202018:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202018:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Fans' Reaction After Knock vs SRH Brought Me to Tears: Venky Mysore Recounts Andre Russell Describing His Heroics

The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 and will be played in the UAE subject to government allowance.

Cricketnext Staff |July 29, 2020, 9:16 PM IST
Fans' Reaction After Knock vs SRH Brought Me to Tears: Venky Mysore Recounts Andre Russell Describing His Heroics

In the previous season of the IPL, Andre Russell put on a show and smashed an unbeaten 49 in 19 balls to help his side, Kolkata Knight Riders, beat Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SRH had the match in their grasp as KKR were reeling at 129/4 in 17 overs and needed 52 runs to win.

The veteran Russell combined with Shubman Gill to smash Siddarth Kaul for 19 runs, and then took on Bhuvneshwar Kumar for another 21 runs, reducing KKR’s target to just 13 runs in the final over.

A couple of big sixes from the young Gill helped KKR finish off the match in style, with two balls still remaining.

In a recent interview, KKR CEO Venky Mysore recalled how Russell became emotional after his innings because of how the crowd was reacting to his shots.

“I think it’s safe to say that it’ll be very different. In the IPL, the players will experience no crowds for the first time,” Mysore told Sportskeeda.

Also Read: Pushed Andrew Strauss to Let English Players Experience IPL: Eoin Morgan

“Last year, we were playing a game against Sunrisers and it was an impossible situation. One of the best death bowlers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bowling and he (Andre Russell) went in,” Mysore recalled.

“It was Andre Russell’s day and he took him apart. There was one shot he played to a slowish ball outside off-stump. He could barely reach it but he hit it for six. I asked him after the game what that shot was,” he added.

“He said, ‘Man, I don’t know. When I’m playing like that, the crowd gets me going. After I hit that shot, the way the crowd reacted, I had goosebumps and tears in my eyes’. This is the impact the crowd has on the players,” the KKR CEO further said.

The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 and will be played in the UAE subject to government allowance.

The IPL Governing Council will meet later this week and decide on the official schedule of the tournament.

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
