IPL 2020: Fans Show Love and Respect for 'Mahendra Bahubali' - CSK vs SRH in Memes

Chennai Super Kings' match against Sunrisers Hyderabad saw plenty of chatter on social media, as is always the case when the two former champions meet. Meme creators were in full flow, wrapping up the game in a series of creative pictures.

Opting to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a competitive 164 for 5 in 20 overs. They were in trouble at 69 for 4 at one stage before India's Under-19 World Cup 2020 captain Priyam Garg made a maiden IPL half-century, scoring an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls. Abhishek Sharma made a useful 31 off 24 as Hyderabad's young guns fired them back into the game.

CSK let themselves down on the field with a couple of dropped catches.

When their turn to bat came, CSK struggled at the top once again making only 36 for 3 in the Power Play. Shane Watson fell to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ambati Rayudu was snapped up by T Natarajan while Faf du Plessis was run out. Kedar Jadhav fell for 3 off 10 soon after, leaving CSK 42 for 4.

CSK then played catch up game, taking the game deep with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja fighting. They accelerated towards the end, but it was too little too late as Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 7 runs for their second victory in four matches. CSK remained in the bottom of the table with only 1 win from 8 games.

From Faf du Plessis' catching to Kedar Jadhav and Shane Watson struggling with the bat to MS Dhoni struggling with exhaustion later on, here's a wrap.

CSK next play Kings XI punjab on Sunday while SRH take on Mumbai Indians.