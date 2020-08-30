Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

CPL, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 September, 2020

1ST INN

Barbados Tridents *

14/4 (6.2)

Barbados Tridents
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors

Toss won by Barbados Tridents (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020: Fear of COVID-19 Situation in CSK Camp Forced Suresh Raina to Return Home - Report

Trauma of staying away from family for the entire duration of the Indian Premier League in UAE amid increasing COVID-19 cases led to Suresh Raina returning home to India, according to a report in Times of India.

Cricketnext Staff |August 30, 2020, 8:36 AM IST
IPL 2020: Fear of COVID-19 Situation in CSK Camp Forced Suresh Raina to Return Home - Report

Trauma of staying away from family for the entire duration of the Indian Premier League in UAE amid increasing COVID-19 cases led to Suresh Raina returning home to India, according to a report in Times of India.

CSK have been having issues with COVID-19 over the last two days, with 13 members of the touring party including two players turning positive for the virus. CSK had announced on Saturday morning that Raina would be heading back home for 'personal reasons'.

Raina was a part of the CSK camp in Chennai prior to the team's departure to UAE on August 21. He had even announced his retirement from international cricket, along with MS Dhoni, on August 15 from the camp in Chennai. Raina had worked on his fitness and looked set to go, but the sudden increase in cases inside the camp led to his decision, the newspaper quoted sources as saying.

The report said Raina felt unsafe and 'apprehensive' in the bio-secure bubble and decided to leave. CSK's top management, including captain Dhoni, tried convincing Raina before allowing him to fly back home.

ALSO READ: 'Heart Goes Out to You Suresh Raina, You Will Be Sorely Missed by CSK', Says Shane Watson 

"On Friday night, in fact, there was a huge ruckus. He tried calling all his teammates, coach Stephen Fleming skipper MS Dhoni again and again to share his concerns. MS, in fact, also tried explaining things to him but nothing worked. He was badly psyched up and worried. Eventually, everybody else realised there was no point holding him (back) from travelling back because he was totally gripped by fear," the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

ALSO READ: BCCI Confirms 13 COVID Positive Cases, Doesn't Name Players or Team 

CSK then released a statement in social media on Saturday morning saying they will support him and his family during this time.

Once the first case of a player inside the bubble turning positive emerged, Raina was shaken and had raised his apprehensions.

"He wasn't in a mood to play once the multiple COVID positive cases emerged. He was more keen on going back home to his kids," an IPL source privy to development in CSK camp told PTI.

Another theory doing the rounds is that he was disturbed by the murder of his 58-year-old uncle Ashok Kumar in Pathankot during an alleged robbery attempt. Four of his relatives, including his aunt, also sustained injuries allegedly in an attack by robbers, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Thariyal village in Punjab's Pathankot district on the night intervening August 19 and 20, the police said.

However, this has been ruled out as a potential cause by multiple sources. "Obviously, it's a hurtful incident but it happened on August 19 and 20 when he was in Chennai. Let's just put it this way that cricket is the last thing on Suresh's mind right now," the source told PTI.

Meanwhile, Shane Watson said his heart goes out to Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina and said he will be missed by the team and the entire tournament.

"I woke up this morning to the really sad news that Suresh Raina is heading back to India for personal reasons. My heart goes out to you Suresh, I hope you're going okay mate. You are gonna be sorely missed for CSK," Watson said in an Instagram video.

"You have been the star for CSK, you are the heart beat of the team and you are also gonna be missed by IPL tournament as well. You are such a star of the IPL but most important is your well-being and I hope you are gonna be okay."

chennai super kingsCSKcsk covid caseCSK COVID positiveDeepak Chaharipl 2020IPL in UAEMS DhoniRuturaj Gaikwadsuresh raina

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more