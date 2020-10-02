IPL 2020: Feels Good to Get 5000 Runs, but Winning Game More Important, Says MI Skipper Rohit Sharma

An all-round performance by Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi helped them get back to winning ways as they beat KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs.

An elegant 70 off 45 balls by Rohit Sharma and a late blitz from Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya helped Mumbai Indians get back to winning ways, as they beat Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs.

"Was a great win. We didn't start really well, but we knew, the kind of attack Punjab has we wanted to capitalise on that towards the back end," Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The duo of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya smashed fours and sixes at will, scoring 67 runs in 23 balls to lift MI to 191 for four from 83 for three in the 14th over.

"Hardik and Pollard back themselves to get those runs in the end. They have done that on many occasions. It is nice to have them in form. Overall very happy with the batting performances." the Mumbai captain added.

Rohit Sharma, who became the third Indian batsman to breach the 5000 IPL runs mark in this match, joining Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina in this elite club, shared his happiness on achieving this milestone. "Feels good to get to 5000 runs. I didn't look much into it. Winning the game was more important," he said.

While defending the total, early on, Mumbai gave away some quick runs and when it looked like it was going to be another KL Rahul-Mayank Agarwal masterclass, Bumrah gave the much-needed breakthrough.

Rahul Chahar holed up KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal fell prey to Bumrah. Then some quality bowling totally exposed Kings XI's middle-order. Karun Nair (0), Glenn Maxwell (11), James Neesham (7) and Sarfaraz Khan (7) all failed and even though Nicholas Pooran accelerated during his 44 off 27, he was dismissed by James Pattinson in the 14th over to mark the beginning of the end for Kings XI.

"We knew it wasn't going to be easy with the ball, so we knew taking early wickets was crucial. We did that. The captain looks good when the bowlers execute plans well," Rohit said.

Between the start of the 15th and 19th overs, KXIP scored just 18 runs and lost three wickets and the match slipped away from them.