IPL 2020: Felt a Big Suryakumar Yadav Innings Coming Before This Match - Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was pleased at his side's dominant display in their IPL 2020 match against Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (October 6).

"We strive to be out there and play well. We have a lot of quality and it's about getting the job done. They all have a lot of confidence," Rohit said after the match.

"They're all talented and they can take the game away on their day and it's all falling into place. The conditions are helpful here for the quick bowlers.

"It was nipping around to start with and it's good to have bowlers who can exploit the conditions. We also worked a lot on our fielding, because it's one of the controllables in the game and we made it a point to do that well.

Rohit was also effusive in praise for Suryakumar Yadav, who scored an unbeaten 79 to help the side to 193-4 in the first innings.

"A good Surya innings was coming, I spoke to him before the game, and his shot selection was perfect today. We wanted him to bat till the end because he can innovate rather well."

Suryakumar, who was awarded Player of the Match, said he felt a big knock was coming and that he had worked on improving his all-round game during the coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown.

"I felt it (a big knock) was coming in this game, because in the last few games I was finding ways to get out. This time I just wanted to bat till the end.

"Loving the added responsibility at the top of the order, and I've just been told to play my game and express myself and I did just that. The lockdown helped me with my off-side game rather than just my leg-side pick-up shot.

"The team winning is really satisfying and at that situation I had to bat till the end to get the team to a perfect total, and then the bowlers came and finished things off."