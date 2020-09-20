IPL 2020: Felt Like a Senior Walking Into The Team - Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played his first game for the Delhi Capitals against the Kings XI Punjab.

Ravichandran Ashwin made his debut for Delhi Capitals against his former team Kings XI Punjab on Sunday but the spinner said that he already felt like one of the seniors when he first came to the team.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Ashwin captained KXIP last season and this year he will be joining Indian team mates Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and captain Shreyas Iyer, among others.

"Playing the game is close to my heart. Six months is a lot of time. There's a bit of nervous energy, feels like I'm starting all over again," said Ashwin on Star Sports on Sunday.

"It's been great because most of these are boys I've played with in the Indian team. They've been nice to me. I've felt very nice, I've felt like the senior walking into the team."

Also Read : Twitter Reacts to 'Clueless' Shikhar Dhawan as he Starts IPL with a Duck

The 34-year-old said that he hasn't been assigned any specific role in the team aside from their premier spinner.

"There's nothing as such in terms of role I must play in this team. I'd just like to get through the 40 overs, look forward to the game like I did as a kid," he said.

DC coach Ricky Ponting and Ashwin's contrasting views on Mankading has been in the news throughout the run-up to the tournament. Ashwin, however, found the humorous side of the situation.