IPL 2020 Final: 10 Interesting Numbers That Define the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Rivalry

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on Tuesday, the 10th of November. MI start as favourites having already beaten DC three times in the tournament, including in the Qualifier 1 Match in Dubai. We look at 10 interesting numbers which define the rivalry between the two sides in the IPL.

55.55%: MI's Win Percentage against DC in the IPL

MI and DC have faced each other 27 times in the IPL with the former leading the head to head 15-12.

3-0: MI has beaten DC in All the Three Matches in IPL 2020

MI beat DC by 5 wickets in Abu Dhabi and 9 wickets in Dubai. They then thrashed them by 57 runs in the Qualifier 1 in Dubai.

346.15: Highest Strike Rate in an Innings in a MI-DC Encounter (min. runs 40)

Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 45 off just 13 deliveries against the Daredevils (now Capitals) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in 2010. His knock included 5 towering sixes! MI scored 50 runs in the last three overs.

288.88: Highest Strike Rate in an Innings for DC vs MI in the IPL

Rishabh Pant blasted an unbeaten 78 off just 27 deliveries (including 7 fours and 7 sixes) against MI in Mumbai in 2019. DC hammered 101 runs in the last 7 overs and powered to 213 for 6 - their highest total against MI in the IPL.

146: Largest Margin of Victory in the history of the IPL

Chasing a mammoth 212, the Daredevils (now the Capitals) were cleaned up for 66 in Delhi in 2017. Harbhajan Singh and Karn Sharma picked three wickets each for Mumbai Indians. It is the largest margin of victory in the history of the IPL!

92: Lowest Total Batting First for MI in the IPL

Nadeem, Morne Morkel, Agarkar and Umesh Yadav picked two wickets each to rout MI for 92 in Mumbai in 2012 - it is MI's lowest score batting first in the IPL!

175.88: Highest Strike Rate against Delhi Capitals in the IPL

Krunal Pandya has scored 248 runs in 9 innings against the Capitals at a strike rate of 175.88 - the highest for any batsman against the Capitals in the IPL!

Rishabh Pant has a strike rate of 149.07 for the Capitals against Mumbai Indians.

22: The Leading Wicket-Taker in MI-DC Encounters

Lasith Malinga picked 22 wickets in 13 matches against DC at a strike rate of 12.8. He was also very restrictive conceding at a rate of just 6.65 runs per over.

5-13: The Best Bowling Figures in an MI-DC Encounter

Lasith Malinga returned with 5-13 in 3.4 overs including the wickets of Warner and Unmukt Chand skittling the Daredevils (now Capitals) for 95 in Delhi in 2011.

154: Highest Partnership in an MI-DC Encounter

JP Duminy (66 off 42 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (82 off 55 balls) put together a 154-run stand for the second-wicket against Mumbai Indians in Delhi in 2015. The Daredevils posted 190 for 4 and beat MI by 37 runs.