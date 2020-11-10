IPL 2020: Final Dates: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match Timings in India and Venue

MI will be trying to win their fifth IPL title, while DC will be giving their best to become champions of this season of the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians are going to take on Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final today. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will be trying to win their fifth IPL title, while Delhi Capitals will be giving their best to become champions of this season of the Indian Premier League. The two teams locked horns in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020. Mumbai in that clash defeated Delhi by 57 runs.

Batting first, MI had scored 200 runs, setting a target of 201 for DC. When Delhi came to bat, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Barring Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel, no other player of DC performed with the bat. Delhi’s innings ended on 143, falling short of Mumbai’s total by 57 runs.

Mumbai Indians are a balanced side. Their batsmen and bowlers are both in form. The likes of Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya have impressed cricket fans with their batting skills. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have given nightmares to batsmen of the opposition.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have relied on a few players like Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and to an extent on Marcus Stoinis. Delhi’s batting collapsed in most of the games in this season when Dhawan got out early. Delhi’s bowling is stronger than their batting.

As the IPL 2020 final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is going to be interesting, here is what you should know about match timing in India and venue of the game.

IPL 2020 final Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match timing in India

The match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7.30 pm. Cricket fans can enjoy the match on Star Sports 1 HD/SD or Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels. They can also live-stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

IPL 2020 Final Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match venue

The IPL 2020 final will be played at Dubai International Stadium on November 10. The Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals also took place at the same venue.